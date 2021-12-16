Elizabeth City man sentenced to 15 years for felony firearm possession following string of federal convictions

NEW BERN, N.C. (WAVY) — A career criminal will spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents show that 46-year-old Deangelo Maurice Joyner pled guilty on June 8, 2021. He was then sentenced to 180 months in prison on December 15.

The charges stem from a February 2020 hit-and-run in Dare County. Authorities say they were able to quickly locate Joyner after the incident and pilled him over.

Officials say there was an open container of alcohol and suspected drug paraphernalia on the passenger seat of his truck. After he was removed from the truck, deputies located a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine loaded with ammunition in his waistband.

The gun had been reported stolen from Currituck County.

Joyner is defined as an armed career criminal under federal law. He was previously convicted of robbery by force, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. he also has prior convictions for felony attempted grand larceny from the person, fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and DUI.