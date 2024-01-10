ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man was just sentenced in connection with a burglary spree that happened back in 2019.

33-year-old Jonathan Jermaine Peek was sentenced to 120 months in prison for the possession of a firearm by a felon after pleading guilty to the charge on May 2, 2023.

Court documents revealed that the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple breaking and entering calls between August and October of 2019. A stolen checkbook from the first reported burglary had multiple checks totaling more than $1,000 written to Peek’s girlfriend at the time.

Witnesses from the second reported burglary told officers that a man matching the description of Peek was near the scene along with a dark SUV parked in front of the home that was burglarized. Six firearms, including at least three revolvers and five brown holsters, were taken from an unlocked gun safe at the property.

During the third burglary, officials say Peek was interrupted when the owner of the home returned to find an unfamiliar dark Honda CRV parked in the yard. The owner called his son, who later arrived with two others to investigate. The son entered the home, leading to a scuffle between him and Peek. Peek was followed by the son after fleeing in the Honda CRV until officers took over the pursuit. Peek continued to evade officers, exceeding 85 miles per hour, until he lost control of the vehicle and crashed though a brick wall at the edge of Elizabeth City State University campus.

Police say a search of Peek resulted in the recovery of cash that was identified as the same amount missing from the third burglary. Investigators were also able to determine that the Honda CRV that Peek was seen driving was registered to his girlfriend at the time.

Investigators interviewed Peek’s girlfriend on Oct. 15, 2019. She stated that Peek brought her a checkbook and was taking the money from the checks that she cashed. Peek’s girlfriend also stated that he had shown up to her house the night of the second burglary with a case that had multiple revolvers.

Peek was found to have committed the above offenses while still on post-release supervision for a felony first degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon. His earlier offenses also include drug offenses, possession of a stolen firearm and common law robbery.