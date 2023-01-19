ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man will spend more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection to a 2021 shooting in downtown Elizabeth City.

The Department of Justice says Amos Dekendric Parker, also known as “Bay Bay,” was sentenced on Wednesday to 103 months in prison. He had pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition back on October 18.

Amos Parker (Courtesy: Elizabeth City Police Department)

Parker, 36, and two other men were arrested months after the shooting at the intersection of East Colonial Avenue and McMorrine Street on September 5, 2021, about a block from the federal courthouse.

Parker, who had prior convictions for common law robbery, accessory after the fact of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and marijuana, was caught on camera shooting a handgun at another man as he fled on foot, according to court documents. Another man, Tavori Lindsey, was also seen on camera firing an AR-15-style rifle at the same man.

Elizabeth City police officers recovered several .223 caliber and .45 caliber shell casings from the scene and eventually arrested both Parker and Lindsey on the weapons charges. Lindsey also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition and will be sentenced in February.