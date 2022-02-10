Elizabeth City man dies in hit-and-run crash

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run in Elizabeth City on Wednesday night.



Officers responded to the intersection of Ehringhaus Street and Selden Street around 6:50 p.m. for an auto-pedestrian accident. When crews arrived on scene, they located 63-year-old Gene Thomas Pollard lying in the roadway.

Pollard was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he later died.

Police say the vehicle in the crash never stopped, and has not been located. There’s no description at this time.

No other information was provided.

