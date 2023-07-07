ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Mayor of Elizabeth City, alongside the Elizabeth City Police Department, say they are working on solutions to combat the uptick in gun violence.

During a press conference Friday, Police Chief Phillip Webster said there have been 10 children and four adults shot since the beginning of the year. One of those adults has died as a result of a shooting. The most recent shooting occurred on Wednesday night and left three teenagers injured.

Chief Webster says most of the shootings in their community are performed by a small group of juveniles and adults.

To combat the rise in gun violence, Mayor Kirk Rivers says the city council has budgeted money to go towards programs and activities that kids can get involved in around the city.

Chief Webster also mentioned that they started a new program called the Elizabeth City Violence Prevention Program on June 29 and met with parents who have children that have had an abundance of contact with law enforcement. Of those parents invited to attend, Chief Webster said one of the parents who decided not to show up for the meeting was a parent of the two teens that were shot on Speed St. on Wednesday.

The purpose of these meetings is to let parents know what their children are up to so they can work on the problems they are having.

“We let the parents know what the children are doing. We are giving parents the opportunity to correct the problem. We are giving the parents the resources that they may need before we put their juveniles in the juvenile system.” Mayor Rivers said.

Mayor Rivers said since the uptick in violent crimes involving juveniles, the city is also pushing to hold parents accountable for the actions of their kids. He says parents in the past have been charged for curfew violations.

The Mayor also said during the press conference he believes that children have trouble communicating and that they use guns as a form of communication. To work on this issue, Mayor Rivers says he and the city are looking to work with local schools to teach children conflict resolution at an early age.

Watch the full press conference below:

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox will have more information on this story starting on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.