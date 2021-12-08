Northeastern High and River Road Middle in Elizabeth City on lockdown after student brought gun and drugs on bus, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School are currently on lockdown after a high school student was found on a bus with a gun and drugs.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located a firearm and drugs in the possession of a Northeastern High School student traveling by bus. They were both seized while the bus was stopped at River Road Middle School.

The student was also taken into custody.

Both Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School are currently on lockdown as a precautionary result of the incident. School officials say the incident is under control.

ECPPS has advised that they will not be closing schools during this incident.