ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity has received a $15,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to repair homes of low-income seniors in Pasquotank County.

Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity began the home repair program last summer to provide small repairs to low-income senior homeowners. Repairs range in cost up to $5,000 and the owner must be able to pay no more than $500 towards the cost of materials. In exchange for the labor, the homeowner makes meals for volunteers helping with repairs.

“Learning that we are a recipient of Truist Foundation’s grant is wonderful news,” said Erica Ramjohn, president of Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity. “This grant will enable Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity to provide repairs for more low-income senior homeowners in our area.”

“One repair has been completed with funds from Truist Foundation and another is already underway,” said Jane Elfring, vice-president of Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity. “In addition to completing the repairs that the homeowner has identified, we strive to make the home more accessible so that the homeowner can age in place.”

Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity also builds and rehabs houses in Pasquotank County. Applications for repairs and new home programs are available at Taylor Mueller Realty, 422 McArthur Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909.