ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Councilman Darius Horton is accused of assaulting and resisting a deputy after the Perquiman’s County Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call earlier this month at his funeral home.

Few details have been released, but the sheriff’s office said “there were interactions with Horton that led to the charges” after deputies responded to the area of the Horton’s Funeral Home at 509 Dobbs Street in Hertford for a 911 hang up call.

Court records show Horton faces charges of resisting public officer and assault of government official. He had a court date on Wednesday.

WAVY is working to learn more about what exactly led to the charges. Horton represents the city’s 4th ward.