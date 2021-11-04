Elizabeth City Chief of Police retires after nine years, interim chief named

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Police Department has named a new interim Chief of Police following the retirement of their longtime Chief.

On October 31, Chief Eddie Buffaloe retired from the Elizabeth City Police Department (ECPD). Captain Larry James assumed that role on an interim basis starting November 1.

Buffaloe joined the ECPD in December 2009 after serving in other law enforcement roles across the state for nearly two decades. In August, he was also named interim city manager after City Council voted to suspend City Manager Montre’ Freeman.

He is leaving Elizabeth City to become North Carolina’s next public safety secretary. Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement back in late September.

“Although we are saddened by your departure, we are proud of your achievement and you are an example of how change can be ushered through determination, perseverance, and hard work,” Elizabeth City police posted on Facebook. “It has been an honor to call you our Chief.”

The interim Chief, Captian Larry James, first joined ECPD in 2000. He began as a police officer before being named a Sergent in 2005, Lieutenant in 2006 and Administrative Captain in December 2018.

He has worked in several units and divisions, including Field Operations, Office of Internal Affairs and in Support Services. He received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Elizabeth City State University in 2007 and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Troy University in 2019.

James is also a graduate of North Carolina University’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Program and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Program.

He is a lifelong resident of Elizabeth City.