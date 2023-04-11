ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police say a barricade situation was resolved Monday in Elizabeth City.

According to police, officer responded to a call on 11:37 p.m. in the 900 block of Tuscarora Ave. in reference to suspicious conditions. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with a man stating he needed assistance with his girlfriend.

Police say when officers began entered the residence, they found a 39-year-old woman had barricaded herself in the attic with a gun.

While officers were communicating with the woman to come down, police say the woman discharged her gun three times. No injuries were reported and there was minor damage to the home.

After about 30 minutes, police were able to negotiate with the woman and de-escalate the situation. The woman was then transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for an evaluation.