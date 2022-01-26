Edenton man dies in Elizabeth City homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies in Elizabeth City are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday night.

Elizabeth City Police say that officers responded to the area of Walker Avenue near Westway Drive around 8:46 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene. He was later identfied as 33-year-old Deshawn Armstead of Edenton.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

