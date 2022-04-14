ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University is giving $1,000 housing grants for every student who lives on campus in the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters.

The school says the grants will automatically be applied to students’ accounts as part of its “VikingPLUS” program and will not impact financial aid eligibility. ECSU expects to award nearly $2 million in these grants.

The VikingPLUS program also provides free credits, successful retention grants, an on-campus food pantry, and emergency student assistance funds.

“ECSU is the #1 most affordable four-year HBCU in the nation, and by offsetting the cost of housing, our students can focus on their studies. We want students to love where they live and learn, and when they graduate, venture into a world of possibilities with minimal debt,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon in a release announcing the grants.

Click here for more information.