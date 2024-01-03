ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a rash of break-ins.

Police say Travis James Outland was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods.

In November, police began investigating numerous breaking and entering incidents in the Church Street area. Police say Outland will face additional charges as that investigation continues.

Outland was taken to the Albemarle District Jail and is being held there on a $10,000 bond. His first court appearance will be on Jan. 4, 2024 at Pasquotank County District Court at 9:30 a.m.

This is an active ongoing investigation and the Police Department urges anyone with additional information about these crimes to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.