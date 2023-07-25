ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 400 block of Bell Street for a possible robbery. When they arrived on the scene, 47-year-old Alfonso Perez told officers he was offered a ride home from the 500 block of North Hughes Boulevard by a man he did not know.

During the ride, Perez says the man hit him in the face with a gun, took his cell phone and an undisclosed amount cash.

Police say the victim was able to get away from the suspect and find help. Perez was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.