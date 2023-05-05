ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man was seriously hurt after police say he crashed his dirt bike into the rear of an SUV on Thursday.

The crash happened around 3:38 p.m. in the 900 block of Hunter Street, between Jones Ave. and Tuscarora Ave., not far from Charles Creek Park.

Elizabeth City police say officers found 30-year-old Thomas Stokley on the ground with visible injuries to his lower body. He was taken to Sentara Hospital Elizabeth City before being flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the SUV reported no injuries, police said.

Police say their investigation found Stokley was thrown from the bike after striking the rear of a Toyota. The case is still under investigation and police say criminal charges are pending further investigation.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.