ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The community activist who helped lead protests after the death of Andrew Brown Jr. in April 2021 has been elected mayor of Elizabeth City.

Kirk Rivers, the mayor-elect, is a former Elizabeth City council member.

Rivers received more than fifty percent of the vote.

Following Brown’s death, Rivers led days of peaceful protests urging law enforcement to be transparent about what happened to Brown.

Brown was killed in April 2021 as Pasquotank County deputies and other law enforcement attempted to serve search and arrest warrants at a home on Perry Street.

Rivers also voiced support for firing the deputies involved in the Brown shooting and the sheriff’s resignation.

Rivers’ brother is the head of the Pasquotank County NAACP.