ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Registration for the 2023 Coast Guard Marathon will open Thursday, Aug 4., which happens to be Coast Guard Day.

The race will take place March 2-4, 2023 in Elizabeth City and include a marathon, half marathon, 5K and virtual events.







Both military and non-military runners can sign up.

The races will begin and end in the city’s historic downtown district.

“This year’s marathon event will feature an improved course that will showcase even more local landmarks, while still offering the unique opportunity to run on Base Elizabeth City,” said Coast Guard Marathon Director Corrina Ruffieux.

The course is certified by USA Track & Field and is one of the flattest among Boston Marathon courses.

Sign ups and early bird pricing sign ups can be accessed, here, starting Aug. 4.