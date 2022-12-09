ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following an armed robbery and police pursuit Friday evening that started in Elizabeth City and ended in Chesapeake.

According to a news release, officers responded to the First Bank located at 416 S. Hughes Blvd around 10:09 p.m. for a report of a bank robbery.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that a black man wearing a black mask, blue gloves, and a dark sweatshirt entered the bank, handed the teller a note, and demanded money. Police were then told the suspect, later identified as 54-year-old John Speller III, fled in what was described as an older model silver Chevy Impala heading north on US Highway 7.

Deputies from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle matching the description traveling at a high rate of speed. Speller refused to stop for the deputies and continued traveling north.

Speller then continued to flee into Virginia where the Chesapeake Police Department deployed a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle. Speller was taken into custody and is being held under a fugitive warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon in Elizabeth City.

The investigation is still ongoing.