Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection to triple murder in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left three people dead in Elizabeth City.

Police say Ricky Lewis Etheridge, Jr. is wanted in connection to a shooting on December 2 that left three people, including a 3-year-old old girl, dead. He is wanted on three counts of murder.

Etheridge is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, the incident occurred on Dec. 2 near the intersection of Jordan Street and Perry Street around 5 p.m. Officers responded to a report of gunshots and arrived to find “several” people with gunshot wounds.

Three people died from their injuries, including:

Jaquan White (male), of Elizabeth City, age 18

De‘Shay Berry (female), of Manteo, age 39

Allura Pledger (female), of Manteo, age 3

According to police, three others were injured and hospitalized.

They include a 40-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man. All are Elizabeth City residents. They were all taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Two of the men, the 40 and 29-year-olds, were treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening and later released.

The third, the 20-year-old, was treated and then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was listed in stable condition as of December 3.

10 On Your Side spoke the area’s appointed City Councilman Michael Brooks.

“I would never get over the fact that a 3-year-old baby, a baby,” said Brooks. “We have to take care of the problem. Our lives depended upon it. We don’t know what that 3-year-old baby could have become. We don’t know. Because of a senseless murder.”

Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.