ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A pair of vehicles and an apartment building in Elizabeth City were struck by bullets Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Elizabeth City Police said they responded to the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, in the parking lot area of Walker Landing, for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had been struck by bullets, and they also found bullet holes on the exterior of an apartment building. No one was injured and no suspects have been identified at this time, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and asks anyone with any information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.