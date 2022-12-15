ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Albemarle District Jail Officer was arrested Wednesday in Elizabeth City.

According to a press release, an investigation revealed that ADJ Officer Jeffrey Haughton II was involved in a drug distribution conspiracy at the jail and was using his position to sneak contraband and controlled substances inside the jail.

Jeffrey Haughton II (Photo Courtesy: Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office)

Once Haughton got the items into the jail, he would give them to an inmate so they could be sold inside the facility. Haughton was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance on a prison facility, obtaining property by false pretense and financial card fraud.

Officials say Haughton and other conspirators are likely to face more charges as the investigation continues.