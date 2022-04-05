ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday evening.

According to police, they received a call just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots in the Big Lots parking lot located in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard.

When they arrived on scene, they found 61-year-old Kevin Robert Chambers suffering from a gunshot wound.

Chambers died from his injuries.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252)-335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252)-335-5555.