ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Four people, including two juveniles, were found shot Sunday night in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police have not released many details, but said all four victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The victims were found after officers responded around 6:19 p.m. to 901 South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Two are 19-year-old men. Police said one was shot in the right hand and one was shot in the facial area.

Meanwhile one of the juveniles was shot in the face and the other was shot in the right hip, police say.

All four were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No suspect information is currently available, but police said this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.