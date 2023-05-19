ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Elizabeth City.

According to police, 19-year-old Dy’Yon Darrell Hall is facing charges of murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. He is currently being held at Chesapeake City Jail on a concealed weapon charge.

Dy’Yon Darrell Hall (Photo Courtesy: Elizabeth City Police Department)

Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr. was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting and faces multiple counts, including murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Police say the shooting occurred on May 15 in the 1400 block of River Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 40-year-old Tavori Fletcher and 35-year-old Cedric Green with multiple gunshots.

Both men were transported to the hospital and Fletcher later died from his injuries.