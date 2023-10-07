ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man was shot to death in Elizabeth City early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call on the 400 block of Maple Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Cireq Boston of Edenton, N.C. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Boston was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he later died.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-5555.

