ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two men face multiple narcotic and weapons charges following an enforcement operation by Elizabeth City police and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement.

The operation focused on alcohol violations, controlled substances and illegal firearms, and it resulted in six alcohol charges, eight traffic offenses and 28 drug-related charges.

Stanford Dantzler, 22, of Hertford, was charged and arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, eight drug charges — including trafficking opium or heroin in addition to resisting arrest. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Rashawn Baum, 27, of Elizabeth City has also been charged and arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, eight drug charges that include trafficking opium or heroin and several traffic offenses, fleeing to elude as well as resisting arrest. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Police said additional charges are pending.