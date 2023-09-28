ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police Department in partnership with the U.S. Marshalls, arrested one of the two suspects in connection to two businesses being damaged during a shooting in August.
The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 11: 35 p.m. where two Elizabeth City businesses and a vehicle were damaged after being shot.
On Sept. 27, police arrested Ban Zollar Lee, 31, in a residence in the 800 Block of Wilson Street, police said. He is charged with felony in possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to personal property, felony probation violation and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He is being held as Albemarle District Jail for his first court appearance on Thursday, Sept. 28, police said.
The second suspect, Jermel Trevon Williams, 29, is still at large.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.