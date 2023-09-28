ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police Department in partnership with the U.S. Marshalls, arrested one of the two suspects in connection to two businesses being damaged during a shooting in August.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 11: 35 p.m. where two Elizabeth City businesses and a vehicle were damaged after being shot.

On Sept. 27, police arrested Ban Zollar Lee, 31, in a residence in the 800 Block of Wilson Street, police said. He is charged with felony in possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to personal property, felony probation violation and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He is being held as Albemarle District Jail for his first court appearance on Thursday, Sept. 28, police said.

Courtesy: ECPD

The second suspect, Jermel Trevon Williams, 29, is still at large.