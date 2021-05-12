Elizabeth City State University’s public radio station receives $220K in grant funds

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University’s public radio station, WRVS 89.9 FM, received more than $220,000 in grant funds from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

The grant is funded under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

In a press release Wednesday, station general manager Melba Smith says the grant will help provide funds to produce and present consistent local news broadcasts.

“WRVS plans to utilize the funds awarded to ensure that staff have the ability to provide live broadcast coverage in the event of a quarantine or limited in-person station access through the use of remote broadcasting tools,” said Ms. Smith.

In March, the CPB board of directors approved a distribution plan for $175 million in emergency stabilization funds for public media. The funds were included in the American Rescue Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

During the height of the pandemic, WRVS worked to keep its listening area informed on the latest COVID-19 news.

The station’s program director, Clay Mercer, continued daily broadcasts, not only providing local public service announcements and entertainment, but also through National Public Radio.

For more information about WRVS, and a broadcast schedule, click HERE.