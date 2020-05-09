Elizabeth City teacher produces music in support of essential workers

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — As North Carolina begins to reopen starting with phase 1 on Friday, an Elizabeth City man wanted to show love one more time to all the essential workers who never gave up.

Farmers, pharmacists, mechanics: these are just a few of the workers highlighted in a video produced by Elizabeth City Middle School band teacher Dan Simmons.

“When it comes a down to it, there are a lot of people who are working right now,” he said.

Simmons, just like everyone, has been stuck inside and wanted to make sure those going out every day in Elizabeth City knew they are appreciated.

“And all these other people are still having to go out and work. You have some that need gas at the gas station, I appreciate those people. I need food, I appreciate those people. But there are so many people … that we still need to get our car inspected and brake that needs to be fixed, and electricians and plumbers,” he said.

With the help of more than 25 local musicians, some local student artwork and sweet lyrics, he put together a video — a ‘visual thank-you.’

“I think lots of people are emotional about it. Lots of people are in awe about it, so many people contributed to the video,” he said.

Altogether, just under 100 people helped contribute to the video. He says it’s a great way to honor essential workers before we start moving forward back to opening everything up — which he is a little nervous about.

“I’m a little unsure about it and I think that we need to trust the experts in these things.

Even though we are in phase 1 of reopening, I’m going to try and stay home as much as I can,” he said.

He just wants safety for all, and hopes this video shows the support for those making sacrifices every day.

“It’s the outpouring of love and kindness and I think when the essential workers watch and see that it serves them and it makes them feel like people really do know that they matter,” he said.

In addition to showing support, he hopes when his community hears and sees the effort put into the video, it touches everyone’s heart and builds morale as they move into these next phases ahead.

