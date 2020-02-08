Elizabeth City tackles flooding, damage following severe storms Thursday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Although Thursday night’s severe weather has moved out of the area, people living in Elizabeth City are seeing lingering effects.

Floodwaters were still high Friday in some areas, and several roads were closed.

Flooding around Elizabeth City isn’t an unusual site to see in when it rains, but Thursday’s line of storms caught some people by surprise.

”It was a bunch of rain but I didn’t think it was gonna be this bad,” said resident Kevin Horton.

The heavy rain caused water to quickly rise, leading to road closures in Pasquotank and Camden counties. The flooding even forced the school district to cancel classes for the day.

Horton lives in Oxford Heights, a neighborhood that often floods. He had to take a back road out of the neighborhood because the main entrance was blocked by water.

Other roads are covered with water, but still passable. However, emergency management officials are encouraging people to stay home which waters are high.

“If you don’t live in an area that’s heavily flooded, don’t go back there just to be sightseeing,” said Christy Saunders with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management. “If you’re driving through areas that are heavily flooded and close to structures then please slow down, because you’re pushing water into people’s homes.”

Although the storm moved out, the winds that stuck around caused other issues.

“It was blowing bad. It blew all the trash cans down,” said Horton.

“We’ve had some reports of some trees that had been blocking the roads and NCDOT has been quickly getting those out of the way,” Saunders said.

Strong gusts caused a tree to topple over on a home. No was injured but the roof and siding has significant damage.

“Hopefully the wind is gonna shift and we may see it calm down some so we’re hoping that the rest of the weekend will be better than today,” Saunders said.

There were no reported injuries from the storm in the area.