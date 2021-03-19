Elizabeth City State University to return to normal operations for fall 2021 semester

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City State University announced plans to have a normal fall 2021 semester following adjustments amid the pandemic.

After looking at the data and current projections, the university said plan to return to normal course delivery, residence living, and overall operations, including the following:

In-person classes

In-person events and activities

Buildings and facilities returning to normal hours of operation

“We continue to be encouraged by the decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases both on campus and throughout the state and with the increased number of vaccinations being given,” Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said. “We encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.”

ECSU officials said they will continue to follow all state and UNC-system guidelines as preparations are made for fall semester. “The institution’s number one priority remains the health and wellness of its campus community, Elizabeth City State University said in a press release.

By following the guidelines and adjusting the delivery of academic instruction and business operations, the university has been successful having its students on campus this academic year.

Students are encouraged to continue to check emails, social media, and the Viking Compass website for updates as details for the fall semester are finalized.