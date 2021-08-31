Elizabeth City State University sees highest fall enrollment since 2013

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University had the highest enrollment since the fall 2013 semester.



In a release from ECSU, the total fall 2021 enrollment is 2,054 which is a 2.6 percent increase over fall 2020, the school’s enrollment census says.

This is the fourth fall semester to offer the NC Promise Tuition program at ECSU which offers in-state and out-of-state students affordable tuition.

According to Provost Farrah J. Ward, the university has seen a marked interest in students who have had a desire to return to campus to complete their degree after distance and hybrid learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduate student enrollment experienced a 7.6 percent increase over fall 2020.



This year, there has been a 5 percent increase in continuing students.

“We’re excited to see our students come back to campus to continue their education,” said Provost Farrah J. Ward.

According to Provost Ward, there was a 40 percent increase in returning students – students who have had at least a one-semester break in enrollment.