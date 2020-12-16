Elizabeth City State University Receives $15M gift from MacKenzie Scott

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. A donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to Virginia State University has become the largest single donor gift in the historically Black college’s history. The $30 million donation by Scott was announced Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in a post that detailed the nearly $4.2 billion in gifts given to nonprofit organizations by the philanthropist in 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University is one of at least three local higher education institutions to receive a generous gift from MacKenzie Scott, an American novelist and venture philanthropist.

According to the university, Scott announced the donation of $15 million on Tuesday. It’s the single largest donation in the university’s nearly 130-year history.

Other nearby universities that have recently received money from Scott include Hampton University and Norfolk State University. Hampton was gifted $30 million earlier this year.

“I would like to thank Ms. Scott for her investment in Elizabeth City State University and our mission of producing graduates who are prepared to be leaders and contributing members of society,” said Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon.

The univeristy says the gift means they’re moving in the right direction with strategic initiatives.

“Thanks to Ms. Scott’s gift, this affords us the opportunity to improve the institution’s financial footing for long-term stability,” said Chancellor Dixon. “We also will invest in innovative priorities and respond to opportunities that our limited resources and restricted budgets do not allow.”

Other local charities in the region, including the YMCA and YMCA of South Hampton Roads and local United Way, received gifts as well. You can see the full list of recipients in Scott’s Medium post.

