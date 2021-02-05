Elizabeth City State University ranked number 4 in top 10 HBCUs in the Nation

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City State University has been ranked number 4 in Best Colleges top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation.

According to Best Colleges, rankings are based upon academic quality, affordability, and online competency.

To determine academic quality, Best Colleges said it focuses on a school’s admission rate and enrollment rate.

Officials said academic quality is 50 percent of the overall ranking score.

“We use full-time retention rate (the rate at which students return after their freshman year) to rank a school’s effectiveness in keeping students enrolled,” read the website.

ECSU’s retention rate is 75.6 percent.

In addition, the Graduation rate is also a major factor, “weighing how many enrolled students successfully complete their degree program.”

Best Colleges also looks at a school’s affordability rate. The affordability rate accounts for 25 percent of the overall ranking score.

“Our affordability score considers the cost of the program with the amount borrowed and the ability to repay a loan after graduation,” reads the website. “Our goal is to reward schools not only offering competitive tuition but also providing students with the skills needed to graduate and successfully enter the workforce.”

ECSU is an NC Promise School, offering $500 per semester in-state tuition, the university said.

Best Colleges looks at the percentage of total degree programs offered online and its commitment to distance learning, then the percentage of students enrolled in online classes as an indicator in the school’s investment in remote learners.

The final assessment comes with a focus on a school’s online offerings and is 25 percent of the overall ranking score.

ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said Elizabeth City State University’s ranking is exciting news and an honor well-earned by ECSU’s faculty and staff.