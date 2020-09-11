Elizabeth City State University has been awarded more than $15 Million in grants

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City State University has received over $15 million from grant funding.

The Director of Sponsored Programs, Annemarie Delgado, said at the end of the 2020 fiscal year, ECSU received 40 awards totaling more than $15 million.

“ECSU has expanded its grants portfolio and our faculty and staff from all disciplines are very much engaged in seeking external support. Our grant funding strongly represents the various interests and strengths of ECSU, “said Delgado.

The grant funding included $6 million in CARES Act funding, more than $3.3 million from the Department of Education for Title III and SAFRA grants, and more than $5 million in sponsored grant funding from various sponsors to include, the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and the Golden LEAF Foundation.

“Continued growth in our research funding means more opportunities for our undergraduate and graduate students to engage in active learning while participating in projects that help steer the course for their future professional endeavors,” said Delgado.

Elizabeth City State University said the grants help to strengthen collaborations with other research institutions while providing resources to expand facilities, labs, and course offerings.

