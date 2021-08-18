Elizabeth City State University celebrates $25 million in grant funding

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) announced that they received $25 million in grant funding for the 2021 fiscal year.

“ECSU has expanded its grants portfolio and our faculty and staff from all disciplines are very much engaged in seeking external support. Our grant funding strongly represents the various interests and strengths of ECSU,” said Director of Sponsored Programs, Annemarie Delgado. “In addition to our research efforts, ECSU’s Division of Student Affairs, staff from the G.R. Little Library, and WRVS 89.9 FM have worked to secure grants to support their programs.”

The funding included more than $15 million in CARES Act funding, $3.5 million in Title III U.S. Department of Education funding, $925,000 from the U.S. Department of Education’s FUTURE Act Funding. In addition, they received $5 million in sponsored grant funding from several sponsors

“We are happy that these new grant programs have allowed us to expand our outreach,” added Delgado Also, it’s important to note that ECSU’s researchers have been on the forefront of the COVID-19 response in Northeastern North Carolina and have been awarded grant funds to meet this challenge.”