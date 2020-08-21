Elizabeth City State University awarded grant for first-generation students

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City State University has been awarded a $1.8 million federal TRiO Student Support Services grant to aid student success efforts on campus.

“This grant helps students who are income-eligible and first-generation students or students with disabilities,” said Quay Dozier, director of ECSU’s TRiO programs.

ECSU says the services provided through this grant extend over a five-year period.

“They are significant to the success of the students,” says Dozier.

The services include academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses, financial literacy, and other forms of assistance, for eligible students.

The grant recognizes students whose parents do not have a college degree and that may have difficulties navigating complex decision-making skills that college requires for success.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the systemic inequality and financial hardship which keep promising students from succeeding in college. Student Support Services is needed now more than ever,” said Maureen Hoyler, president of the non-profit Council for Opportunity in Education.

ECSU said through its history, the TRiO Student Support Services grant has assisted more than 1,167 students in graduating with a bachelor’s degree.

TRiO Student Support Services began in 1968 and is one of eight federal TRiO programs authorized by the Higher Education Act to help college students succeed in higher education.

