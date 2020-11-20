Elizabeth City State University announces spring 2021 semester plans

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Plans for Elizabeth City State University’s spring 2021 semester return to campus were released Thursday.

ECSU staff and faculty have been working through the fall 2020 semester to make necessary adjustments to ensure the ongoing safety of the campus community. The modifications will continue throughout the break and into the spring 2021 semester.

“I am impressed with and grateful to our campus community for its patience and resilience as we navigate these challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chancellor Dixon.

“ECSU continues to respond to guidance received by the UNC System and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper related to instruction, social distancing, and mass gatherings, and are making plans to keep our campus community safe and healthy during the spring 2021 semester.”

According to the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Farrah J. Ward, every accommodation is being made to give students quality education and services in a safe and healthy environment.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic and it is critical that we operate in a proactive manner to prepare for the return of students to the campus in January 2021,” said Ward.

Move-in

Move-in occurs Jan. 14-18 with pre-scheduled two-hour time blocks.

Each student will be allowed two guests to assist with move-in.

After a negative test result, before entry into the residence hall, the student and guests will receive temperature checks.

If there is an increased temperature, a second test will be administered.

If the temperature check is within “normal range,” a colored wristband will be provided to denote they have been cleared for entry.

If a student experiences COVID-19 symptoms prior to returning to campus, he or she will be expected to remain home and contact the Dean of Students Office.

“We are going to do move-in on Jan. 14-18,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Dr. Gary Brown. “The schedule is similar to fall semester. Students receive a specific time and return-to-campus date to assure social distancing.”

Instruction

ECSU will continue to have a blended model of instruction with classes offered in-person, online, or a hybrid of both.

For the spring semester, approximately 47% of courses will be online, while 30% will be face to face and 23% hybrid.

Virtual Services

Student Accounts, Financial Aid and University Studies will offer virtual lobby service hours on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to support students who need to pay their bill online, seek financial aid support or academic advising services prior to their return to campus for the spring semester.

Student Accounts has a virtual Zoom lobby for students. Students and their parents are encouraged to use the new Virtual Lobby service, which is open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Financial Aid also has a virtual lobby and appointments can be made through the E4U app through Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. The Financial Aid virtual lobby can be accessed here. Online appointments can be made here. Appointments will resume on Jan. 4, 2021.

Students seeking academic advising may do the following:

Freshmen can contact university studies until the campus closes for winter break on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. Services will resume Jan. 4, 2021. Students can make appointments via E4U for virtual meetings. For additional support, call 252-335-3503 or email advising@ecsu.edu

Upperclassmen will be able to make advising appointments through Nov. 24. Support from faculty advisors will resume on Jan. 14, 2021.

Student Health Services & Testing

Student Health Services concluded COVID-19 testing the general student population on Nov. 10.

Testing special populations such as athletic teams will conclude on Nov. 25.

For exit testing, Student Health Services will follow the current quarantine protocol for positive cases, and students will quarantine either on campus or at home.

If the student chooses to quarantine at home, Student Affairs will ensure that the student departs campus safely.

If the student decides to quarantine on campus through the Thanksgiving break, ECSU staff will ensure the student receives housing, meals, and security.

Contact tracing will be conducted on confirmed cases.

Dr. Brown says students returning to campus for the spring semester will be required to either present a negative test result taken no more than three days prior to arriving on campus or receive a rapid test upon arriving on campus.

Positive test results will result in the immediate quarantine of students.

Because medical experts are warning of an uptick of the virus during the winter flu season, ECSU will continue to maintain a safe campus environment and follow CDC guidelines.

“We will continue the increased cleaning and sanitizing of campus facilities, offering additional courses online, and adjusting operations to practice social distancing,” said Dixon.

The university will continue to provide updates on responses to the coronavirus and its impact to campus operations as well as resources for the campus community on its Viking Compass webpage here.