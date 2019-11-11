Elizabeth City singer to perform live Monday on ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES (NBC/WAVY) – It’s a big night for the remaining contestants on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’ The live shows start tonight.

20 singers remain, and one of them is Elizabeth City’s Ricky Braddy, who is on Team Blake (Shelton). He made it through the battle rounds, which is no easy feat.

“It’s such a different, different game now, because we’re singing for America,” said Braddy.

Let’s get the word out, y’all! Please SHARE this post if you’re planning to vote for ME tomorrow on @NBCTheVoice. I’ll need as many votes as I can get. Speaking of votes, voting instructions & links can be found at https://t.co/7zXqU6ntv6! #teamblake pic.twitter.com/9duSTe0HsC — rickybraddy (@rickybraddy) November 10, 2019

Viewer votes will save three singers from each of the four teams. An instant save will keep one more singer as a wild card. So, seven singers will be sent home Tuesday night.

They all want this big moment to continue, so be sure to vote!

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on WAVY TV 10.