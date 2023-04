Intersection of Flora Street and Riverside Avenue in Elizabeth City. (Credit: Elizabeth City Public Utilities)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City is hosting a public meeting for input on stormwater improvements.

The meeting is on Wednesday, April 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the ECPC Senior Center, 215 South Water Street.

Officials are looking for input that could reduce the flooding at the intersection of Flora Street and Riverside Avenue.