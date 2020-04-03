Live Now
Elizabeth City schools staff member exposed to someone who tested positive COVID-19

North Carolina
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools employee was exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus, but is not being quarantined, officials say.

ECPPS was told that a staff member was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The school system spoke with the Albemarle Regional Health Services, which advised them how to evaluate the staff member. Based on the evaluation, it was determined that it was not necessary for the staff member to quarantine, according to an ECPPS news release.

“ECCPS is taking every precautionary measure to ensure safety to all staff,” the news release stated, adding that staff assigned to the same facility as the member who was exposed will not return to their working location until the school system has sanitized the area.

“We also want to assure our community that this employee was not involved in our meal services program and that this program was not impacted by this report,” the news release states.

ECCPS has also instituted new staff schedules beginning on April 6 to limit possible staff exposure to COVID-19.

