ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Jan. 10, around 5 p.m., officers of the Elizabeth City Police Department, ECPD, responded to the area of East Fearing Street near Martin Luther King Street about a motor vehicle theft, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and received information that a Black Kia Forte was stolen. ECPD has received several reports in the past two weeks of motor vehicle thefts. They encouraged people to lock their cars, and not leave running cars unattended.

This is an active ongoing investigation.