Elizabeth City Police searching for wanted man, considered armed and dangerous

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

According to police officials, 32-year-old Darren Davet Rountree is wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Rountree is considered to be armed and dangerous. Those with information are urged to call ECPD Central Communications at 252-331-1500 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories