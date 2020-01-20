UPDATE: Elizabeth City Police locate missing 61-year-old man

UPDATE 4 p.m. Monday: Dwight Williams has been located, according to Elizabeth City Police.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police are looking for a 61-year-old man who was last seen Saturday.

Dwight Williams was last seen around noon in the 800 block of Boston Avenue in Elizabeth City, police said on Facebook.

He was last seen wearing a thin red jacket, a dark ball cap and blue jeans.

Williams is 61 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds.

Those with information on Williams’ whereabouts should call contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or Central Communications at 252-331-1500.