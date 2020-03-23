Elizabeth City police track down escaped inmate

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police say an inmate who escaped from the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Monday is back in custody.
Elizabeth City police tweeted that Khyree Banks escaped from the courthouse around 9:30 a.m. on Monday and that he was last seen wearing a green and white jumpsuit in the area of Harney Street and Elizabeth Street.
A little more than an hour later, police issued a follow-up tweet saying that Banks had been found and was back in custody.
WAVY News 10 reached out to police to find out what charges Banks is facing.
Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.
Latest Posts
- Coronavirus Monday updates: Virginia now has 254 cases; 6 deaths reported
- Dollar General looking to hire 50,000 employees before end of April
- Lowe’s donates $10 million to help medical professionals get much-needed protective gear
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband tests positive for coronavirus
- Will Virginia follow Maryland in closing non-essential businesses?