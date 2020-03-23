Live Now
Elizabeth City police track down escaped inmate

North Carolina
Elizabeth City police are searching for Khyree Banks. He is an inmate who escaped from the Pasquotank County Court House on March 23. (Photo courtesy of the Elizabeth City Police Department)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police say an inmate who escaped from the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Monday is back in custody.

Elizabeth City police tweeted that Khyree Banks escaped from the courthouse around 9:30 a.m. on Monday and that he was last seen wearing a green and white jumpsuit in the area of Harney Street and Elizabeth Street.

A little more than an hour later, police issued a follow-up tweet saying that Banks had been found and was back in custody.

WAVY News 10 reached out to police to find out what charges Banks is facing.

