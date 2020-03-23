Elizabeth City police track down escaped inmate

Elizabeth City police are searching for Khyree Banks. He is an inmate who escaped from the Pasquotank County Court House on March 23. (Photo courtesy of the Elizabeth City Police Department)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police say an inmate who escaped from the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Monday is back in custody.

Elizabeth City police tweeted that Khyree Banks escaped from the courthouse around 9:30 a.m. on Monday and that he was last seen wearing a green and white jumpsuit in the area of Harney Street and Elizabeth Street.

A little more than an hour later, police issued a follow-up tweet saying that Banks had been found and was back in custody.

Khyree Banks is in custody! Thank you to all law enforcement involved and all of our wonderful citizens that assisted. pic.twitter.com/3dbPfulBzk — Elizabeth City PD (@elizcityPD) March 23, 2020

On Monday, March 23, 2020 at approximately 9:31 am Khyree Banks escaped from the Pasquotank County Court House. Banks was last seen in the area of Harney St and Elizabeth St wearing a green and white jumpsuit. If you know the whereabouts of Banks, please call (252) 331-1500. pic.twitter.com/lV0nYX1KC3 — Elizabeth City PD (@elizcityPD) March 23, 2020

WAVY News 10 reached out to police to find out what charges Banks is facing.

