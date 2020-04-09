Elizabeth City Police search for armed and dangerous man

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Sr. courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man wanted on several felony charges.

Police say Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Sr. is considered armed and dangerous.

Cedeno Sr. is wanted on three counts assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count discharge firearm into an occupied vehicle, one count possession firearm by a convicted felon and one count damage to personal property.

Police ask anyone with additional information on his whereabouts to contact Elizabeth City Central Communications at (252) 331-1500 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories