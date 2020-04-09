Elizabeth City Police search for armed and dangerous man

Photo of Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Sr. courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man wanted on several felony charges.

Police say Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Sr. is considered armed and dangerous.

Cedeno Sr. is wanted on three counts assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count discharge firearm into an occupied vehicle, one count possession firearm by a convicted felon and one count damage to personal property.

Police ask anyone with additional information on his whereabouts to contact Elizabeth City Central Communications at (252) 331-1500 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

