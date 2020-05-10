Elizabeth City Police need help locating woman wanted for assault

Mug shot of Samanthea Kabria Whitaker courtesy of the Elizabeth City Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Elizabeth City need help locating 26-year-old Samanthea Kabria Whitaker.

Whitaker is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury, according to authorities.

Police said Whitaker is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information on Whitaker’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Elizabeth City Central Communications at (252) 331-1500 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

