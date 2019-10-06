Elizabeth City Police looking for person of interest after 40-year-old man shot

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a person of interest after finding a 40-year-old man who had been shot Saturday night.

Elizabeth City Police say they were notified about the man with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Hunter Street around 7 p.m.

The victim was transported to Sentara Albemarle Hospital. Police identified him as Eric Eugene Johnson.

Police say they’re looking for 38-year-old Curtis Donnell Brinkley as a person of interest, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 252-335-4321 or call the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

