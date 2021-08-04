Elizabeth City police looking for missing girl

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton-Chowan Schools have announced their COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the upcoming school year.

All schools, including White Oak Elementary School, DF Walker Elementary School, Chowan Middle School, and John A. Holmes High School, will only offer in-person learning 5 days a week.

School officials say families may choose for their child to wear a face-covering or not in school, however, they will be mandatory while riding a school bus or activity bus, per federal law.

Officials say they will monitor quarantine data to determine if our masking rule needs to be revisited.

Students not masked are subject to quarantine if they are a close contact to a positive case (within 6 ft for greater than 15 minutes). They added that they will also no longer take students' temperatures as they enter our buses and schools.

Officials ask parents not to send their child to school if they are symptomatic and not feeling well.

Edenton-Chowan Schools return to classrooms on August 23.