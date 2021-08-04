Elizabeth City police looking for missing girl

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are looking for a girl who is considered missing.
Police said Shantaja Sherelle Beasley was last seen near the 1200 block of Byrd Street. They did not specify when she was seen there.
Shantaja is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 113 pounds. She has long, red braided hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black rain jacket.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.