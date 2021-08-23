Elizabeth City police looking for missing boy

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are looking for a missing boy.
Kai’shaun Owens was last seen around 4:30 p.m., police said Monday night.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray jogger sweatpants.
Kai-shaun is 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 150 pounds.
Those with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Elizabeth City P.D at 252-335-4321.
