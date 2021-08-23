Elizabeth City police looking for missing boy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Officials from Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. are working together to transfer historic African American gravestones that were dumped into the Potomac River in the 1960s as erosion control rubble to National Harmony Memorial Park.

“It’s our duty to make sure these headstones are returned to the graves they were intended to mark and honor,” Governor Ralph Northam said in a prepared statement. “As we reckon with the many impacts of systemic racism, we must tell the full and true story of our shared history, including indignities inflicted on people of color even after death.”